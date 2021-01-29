The Best Swimwear for Spring Break

It's never too early to dream about warmer days ahead (while currently bundled up in cozy loungewear). Spring break will look different for everyone this year as we continue to wear face masks, social distance and follow safety precautions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Whether you've got an alternative spring break plan, staycationing, going on a road trip and camping near the water or just relaxing at home and sunbathing in the backyard, warm weather calls for a new swimsuit to add to your collection.

ET Style has done the initial shopping for you and selected some of the most stylish spring break bathing suit options to choose from. Browse bikinis and one-pieces from brands we love such as Aerie, Eloquii, Summersalt, ASOS and Swimsuits For All.

Shop the best spring break swimwear below.

American Eagle

American Eagle's Aerie is an awesome store to look for cute swimwear that won't break the bank. They also offer an expansive range of sizes. We love this paisley and floral print bikini, part of Aerie's Real Good collection -- made with 80% recycled nylon.

TOP: $30 AT AE (REGULARLY $40)

BOTTOM: $19 AT AE (REGULARLY $25)

Summersalt

This Summersalt two-tone wrap one-piece has built-in soft cups and full butt coverage. The swimsuit has a compression fit to hold everything in while you move.

$95 AT SUMMERSALT

Nordstrom

If you're looking for a classic black bikini that'll never go out of style, opt for this Sea Level pair. The underwire bikini top with crossover front and convertible straps has great reviews for great bust support. The mid-rise bottoms have a comfortable power-mesh lining.

TOP: $80 AT NORDSTROM

BOTTOM: $45 AT NORDSTROM

Amazon

If you don't want to spend more than $30 on swimwear, Zaful, available on Amazon, has a ton of affordable, trendy options.

$26 AND UP AT AMAZON

Eloquii

We're obsessed with this animal print strapless one-piece with side tie from Eloquii. Be sure to check the brand's latest promo code on the website to save on this fun swimsuit.

$150 AT ELOQUII

Solid & Striped

The Nina belted swimsuit from Solid & Striped is a staple in any spring and summer wardrobe. The one-and-done piece is one you can throw on and know you'll feel good in it.

$158 AT SOLID & STRIPED

Swimsuits For All

This Swimsuits For All set comes with a chic and sexy mesh panel tankini and full-coverage bottoms. It also has detachable, adjustable straps, side bra boning, wire-free cups and Power Mesh bra frame.

$72 AT SWIMSUITS FOR ALL (REGULARLY $114)

ASOS

A halter bikini top and high-waist, high-leg bottoms made from recycled materials by ASOS.

TOP: $10 AT ASOS (REGULARLY $26)

BOTTOM: $8 AT ASOS (REGULARLY $26)

Frankies Bikinis

This pink bikini from Frankies Bikinis boasts feminine ruffle details and an adorable cherry print.

TOP: $110 AT FRANKIES BIKINIS

BOTTOM: $85 AT FRANKIES BIKINIS

Target

Can't get enough of tie-dye? Choose this square-neck ribbed top and matching high-waist bottoms from Target's Xhilaration.

TOP: $20 AT TARGET

BOTTOM: $20 AT TARGET

Revolve

Oseree has become a celebrity favorite for their flashy, fashion-forward swimsuits. This one-shoulder lurex number is definitely a showstopper.

$260 AT REVOLVE