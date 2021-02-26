The Best Shoes to Style with Mom Jeans

In case you haven't already heard, the once-trendy skinny jean is out -- that is, according to the TikTok-obsessed teens out there. The form-fitting denim style, made popular in the early aughts by none other than the Millennial generation that came before Gen-Z, has been deemed a trend of the past (that is, for now). And if you ask what style these young fashion lovers are opting for instead, you'll get a more relaxed counterpart: the mom jeans (but the "old" ones, because skinnies are the new ones). But if you've been a fan of the skinny, jeggings style for a bit, you may be left with one question: what are the best shoes to style with mom jeans?

The old-school, classic mom jean (i.e. the high-waisted and straight, baggy or wide-leg jeans) is nothing new to the fashion crowd. After all, the vintage-inspired, relaxed silhouette has been a favorite among denim lovers everywhere thanks to its cool and casual appeal. But now that they've resurfaced as the ultimate TikTok jeans style, this trend is getting new life -- especially when it goes so well with basic white tees and black ankle boots.

There's no doubt that skinnies will remain a staple in our wardrobes (they're timeless, after all!) -- and with good reason: they've become one of the easiest denim styles to wear with nearly any shoe you might have. But with baggier mom jeans taking over, you might find yourself at a loss for what shoes to wear with them. Don't worry, that's where we come in.

ET Style pulled together the best shoes to wear with the TikTok-approved mom jeans -- and they're as stylish (and comfortable) as the new denim trend. So, once you've bought yourself a pair or two of mom jeans, scroll down to add the shoes to wear with them to your cart.

Everyday Sneakers

For those casual and cool ensembles, you can't go wrong with a pair of sneakers to go with your denim look. Whether you opt for a sleek, classic pair that'll go with everything, including mom jeans, a chunkier, athletic-inspired option for a streetwear-approved outfit or something in between, jeans and sneakers will always be a winning combination.

If you're looking for an everyday classic, these are it.

This is the sneaker that all the It girls are sporting this year (and to make it even better, they're incredibly comfortable).

Veja -- a sustainable, Meghan Markle-approved footwear brand -- used material made from recycled plastic water bottles and organic cotton to create a running-inspired shoe for everyday occasions.

Spring-Ready Sandals

When you don't want to go through the hassle of sneakers, why not opt for easy slip-on sandals? If you want a minimalist take to your ensemble, go with simple slides. Or, for those who want a '90s-inspired outfit, opt for a chunky platform style.

Let's be honest: Simple leather slides will never go out of style -- no matter what you wear with them.

Whether you wear these now with a pair of socks or on their own as the temperatures warm up, these are the perfect sandals for your transitional wardrobe.

Ready for a complete throwback? Steve Madden's chunky slide platform sandal will put you right back into '90s style.

Edgy Ankle Boots

Like mom jeans, everyday ankle boots are a wardrobe staple. Perhaps you want to add an edge of cool with a pair of combat boots. Or maybe you want an effortlessly chic leather pair for your everyday occasions. With a stylish ankle boot, the options are endless.

Slip these easy ankle boots on whenever you're running out the door for a quick errand or socially distanced meetup with a friend.

Everlane's take on the combat boot feels modern and cool. Wear it with your favorite relaxed jeans or a pleated midi skirt.

Pair these with your TikTok-approved straight-leg mom jeans for a fashion-forward spring ensemble.

Delicate Heels

When you're experimenting with baggier jeans, take the opportunity to play with proportions and style them with a delicate heel to add a feminine touch to your outfit. Whether that comes in the form of strappy sandals or animal print slides or a high-octane pump, a heel is the perfect way to subtly dress up your jeans.

Cow print is about to be everywhere for spring, so get in on the trend now with these easy mule sandals.

Just in case you're looking for a high-fashion way to up your shoe collection for spring, we can't get over this bright pop of red -- or the tiny buckle detail.

These sandals may feel dainty, but the low block heel will ensure that you're comfortable all day long.

