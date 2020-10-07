The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stay In and Stream

Everything is closed and we all are self-quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing's for sure: You can still stream.

Washing your hands, practicing social distancing and avoiding large-scale events are important ways to protect yourself and others from coronavirus, and luckily, once you've stocked up on the essentials for a weekend inside, there's plenty to watch and keep yourself entertained on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, CBS All Access and more streaming services. In fact, there are so many choices that it can get a little overwhelming deciding what to sit down and turn on. To help you out, we've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream right now -- including new arrivals, old favorites and titles you may have forgotten to check out when they first premiered.

And for even more recommendations, make sure to check out our guide for everything new on Netflix and Hulu in July.

Palm Springs

A millennial rom-com spin on Groundhog's Day, Palm Springs stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as strangers who meet at a wedding in the California desert, form a connection, and... end up stuck in an infinite time loop.

Expecting Amy

This unfiltered, three-part documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of Schumer’s extremely difficult pregnancy, which she endured while touring and putting together a comedy special. Expecting Amy begins the day she found out she was pregnant and follow her through her incredible journey to give birth, while highlighting the challenges of trying to do it all. Fans have already gotten a taste of Schumer’s new life as a mom on Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, but this will showcase her like they’ve never seen her before.

Down to Earth With Zac Efron

A new Netflix series about human connection and traveling the globe, Down to Earth With Zac Efron follows the actor as he and wellness expert Darin Olien "investigate the ways people are taking action toward a sustainable future."

The two visit France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia and Iquitos to discover what it means to make a difference in sustainability and "find some new perspectives on some very old problems," Efron says in the trailer. "Food, water and energy are all the main staples for modern life. We're going to meet some top eco-innovators to see how change is an inside job."

Little Voice

A half-hour romantic drama from the unlikely team of J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles, the series follows aspiring musician Bess King (Brittany O'Grady) as she struggles to fulfill her lifelong dream while navigating rejection, love and family issues. Bareilles wrote all-new original music, which is a selling point in itself.

The Old Guard

The Old Guard stars Kiki Layne as an unkillable soldier who joins up with Charlize Theron and a covert group of mercenaries, who have been tasked for centuries with protecting the mortal world until a mission exposes their abilities and puts them all at risk. The film is based on Greg Rucka's graphic novels of the same name and hails from Love & Basketball director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Hamilton

The beloved (and 11-time Tony-winning) Broadway musical is finally available to watch at home! Hamilton is streaming on Disney+ on July 3, offering fans a composite of several productions of the hip-hop founding father saga recorded at the Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original 2016 cast, which includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Philippa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs and more.

The Baby-Sitters Club

Nostalgia alert! Children of the '90s, get ready to go on an adventure with Kristy, Claudia, Mary Anne, Stacey and Dawn, as the ambitious young girls launch their own baby-sitting business. Based on the beloved Ann M. Martin novels, the modern adaptation also features Alicia Silverstone as Kristy's single mother, Elizabeth.

Best in Show (and other Christopher Guest favorites)

If you're still missing Schitt's Creek, get your Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara fix from their iconic roles in director Christopher Guest's hilarious canon of films -- Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, Waiting for Guffman and For Your Consideration are all streaming on Hulu now. Just don't forget the Busy Bee!

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

The new Netflix release stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as a pair of aspiring Icelandic musicians, played by Ferrell and McAdams, who are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the annual Eurovision song contest. Eurovision also co-stars Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato and more.

The Twilight Zone

The second installment in Jordan Peele's reimagining of the classic anthology series stars an eclectic ensemble of franchise newcomers: Joel McHale, Topher Grace, Morena Baccarin, Jenna Elfman, Damon Wayans Jr. and Jimmi Simpson will each take their turns leading episodes this season.

I'll Be Gone in the Dark

Before her untimely death, writer Michelle McNamara spent 10 years searching for the Golden State Killer. Her journey was documented in the posthumously published book I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer, and not long after, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office made an arrest. Now, HBO will chronicle that investigation from start to finish and take a closer look at McNamara’s own life, including McNamara's personal recordings and excerpts from her book read by Amy Ryan, in a miniseries of the same name, which premieres on June 28.

Doom Patrol

The trippy DC Universe series returns for season 2 on HBO Max -- picking back up with the team after they were shrunk during the climatic final battle with Mr. Nobody at the end of last season. “What I love about this show is that as much as it is prestige superhero television, it's really about the human condition and the capacity for even the most marginalized among us to find their inner hero,” star Matt Bomer recently told ET.

Lenox Hill

Like a real-life Grey’s Anatomy or E.R., this new docuseries from Netflix is offering viewers an intimate look at the lives of four doctors working at a New York City area hospital. Filmed from April 2018 to November 2019, just before the outbreak of the coronavirus changed lives for the foreseeable future, the series goes inside the complex and fascinating world of medicine as it shows the hospital deals with complicated births, successful brain surgeries and everything else in between. (The show also released a COVID-19 update episode in June.)

Love, Victor

Hulu's Love, Simon follow-up TV series follows the titular teen (played by Michael Cimino) as he navigates friends and family, first crushes and coming out. Like its big-screen counterpart, Love, Victor is set at Creekwood High School and will see Victor reach out to Simon (Nick Robinson) for help navigating his journey of self-discovery.

"Dear Simon, you don't know me, but my family just moved to Atlanta," Victor narrates an email to Simon in the trailer. "I was excited to start over. I thought I'd finally get a chance to be myself -- or at least figure out who that even is."

The Politician

The Politician is back -- and much sooner than expected. Ryan Murphy’s satirical original series about an ambitious young politician Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) determined to work his way up to President of the United States returns for season 2 on June 19.

While season one followed Payton during a cutthroat election for student body president, the second picks up after the finale’s time jump as a college-age Payton seeks to unseat longtime legislator Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York Senate. Joining Light as one of the newest members of the cast is Bette Midler, who plays her fiercely loyal Chief of Staff Hadassah Gold, who helps keep Dede’s private life -- including her throuple -- a closely guarded secret.

Miss Juneteenth

Writer-director Channing Godfrey Peoples drew on her own childhood in Galveston to shape the world of Miss Juneteenth, about former pageant queen turned single mom Turquoise (Nicole Beharie) as she struggles to make ends meet and uplift her daughter to fulfill her dream deferred.

"The story is largely about a woman, a family, trying to survive and figure out how they're going to relate to each other," Beharie told ET about the film, which debuts on demand on June 19. "It's about the future, and it's about the community and the values that they have and who is valued and who isn't. What are the codes of conduct? Who gets discarded and why?"

Stream Miss Juneteenth on VOD and digital platforms.

Perry Mason

Before diving into HBO's reimagining of the classic '50s show, starring Matthew Rhys,immerse yourself in the original world of attorney Perry Mason.

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi

The Top Chef host is stepping out on her own with her timely new Hulu series, which explores immigrant food cultures across the country and what defines American cuisine.

"I wanted to see on the ground, what does it mean to be American? Who gets to decide that? What is American food actually?” she told ET of the show. “It seemed to me, we were willing to embrace immigrant food and make it our own, but yet we were still unwilling to embrace the people that made that food. And that to me seems super hypocritical.”

Da 5 Bloods

The new Spike Lee joint follows four Black veterans who return to Vietnam to recover the remains of their fallen squad leader (Chadwick Boseman).

The King of Staten Island

Pete Davidson's life's story gets the Judd Apatow treatment in this "comedy about love, loss and laughter on Staten Island," co-starring Marisa Tomei and Bill Burr.

Knives Out

Director Rian Johnson's acclaimed, Agatha Christie-esque Knives Out is a star-studded whodunit, revolving around a murdered crime author, the deceased's dysfunctional family and a celebrity detective dead set on exposing their deepest, darkest secrets. If you haven't seen it yet, go into it blind and enjoy the twists, turns and banter headed your way. If you have, grab some cookies and your favorite mug and settle in to enjoy the wild ride all over again.

13th

Named for the 13th Amendment -- which abolished slavery in the United States and ended involuntary servitude except as a punishment for conviction of a crime -- this documentary from director Ava DuVernay combines archival footage with testimony from activists and scholars in an examination of the U.S. prison system -- taking a close look at how America's history of racial inequality drives the high rate of incarceration.

Stream 13th on Netflix and for free on YouTube.

Legendary

Following the success of FX’s scripted series, Pose, comes this reality competition series about the underground ballroom scene, where houses compete in weekly battles in order to proclaim domain over the community and collect the grand prize. The series is hosted by emcee Dashaun Wesley and deejayed by MikeQ with Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion serving on the judges' panel. “It is like the world’s greatest talent show,” Roach says, that gives “a lot of super talented people that have not had the chance to be introduced or represented in the mainstream” an opportunity to be seen.

Central Park

From the minds behind Bob’s Burgers and star Josh Gad comes a new animated, musical comedy about the Tillerman family (voiced by Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr.), as they try to stop hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci) from turning the iconic park into condos. Rounding out the A-list cast is Gad as Birdie, the show’s narrator, and Daveed Diggs as Bitsy’s assistant, Helen.

Ramy

Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef returns for the second season of his semi-autobiographical comedy about a millennial first-generation American Muslim grappling with family, faith and his future on Hulu on May 29. While the sophomore season features a supporting performance from Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, fair warning: Lindsay Lohan will not be appearing.

The Good Fight

The fourth season of The Good Wife follow-up series was cut-off prematurely by the coronavirus pandemic, but ends on a doozy nonetheless. Creators Robert and Michelle King fashioned together a makeshift season 4 finale that became "The Gang Discovers Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein," which focused on the ripped-from-the-headlines scandal. (Yeah, they really went there. Just look to the final NSFW shot of the episode.)

Friends

Your favorite Central Perk sextet is back on streaming on HBO Max! Catch up with Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross, check in on Ugly Naked Guy, grab a coffee from Gunther and figure out, once and for all, if they were really "on a break" as you enjoy all 10 seasons of the iconic sitcom.

Survivor

Twenty years after its premiere season, Survivor is delivering what fans are calling its best cycle yet. Survivor: Winners at War pits the best of the best against each other, with epic blindsides and jaw-dropping gameplay we could only get from an all-winners season. The show airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, and you can catch up on CBS All Access now.

Star Trek: Picard

Looking for a serious escape? Go beyond. Star Trek: Picard is a hit with diehard and new Trek fans alike. With CBS All Access, you can also watch the five original Star Trek TV series and Star Trek: Discovery.

The Princess Bride

"As you wish!" is a Top 10 movie line, Inigo Montoya is a legendary character, and the love story between Robin Wright's Buttercup and Cary Elwes' Wesley has become a cult classic for a reason, even if baby Fred Savage rolls his eyes the whole time. Have fun storming the castle!



Happy streaming!

