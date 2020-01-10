The Best Holiday Gifts Under $25

Just because it's affordably priced doesn't mean you won't have lots of gift options to chose from. Some cheaply priced items include sunglasses, jewelry, kids’ toys and apparel, shoes, loungewear, sleepwear, women’s fashion, men’s fashion, hair accessories, back-to-school gear, books, skincare products and must-haves in home decor.

Below, we picked out some of the best gifts for under $25. The items listed make great gifts for Christmas and other holidays, birthday gifts, anniversary gifts, and even housewarming gifts.

Check back with ET Style for more markdowns!