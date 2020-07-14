The Best Designer Shoes for Summer -- Shop Rothy's, Tory Burch, Stuart Weitzman and More

You might be planning to wear flip-flops or boat shoes for the rest of the summer, but hear us out: A new pair of designer sandals could be a great footwear investment and a reason to smile.

While there's nothing wrong with rocking casual shoes (or constant loungewear) during these lazy days, opting for a pair of seriously stylish sandals every once in a while will help you remember more, well, normal times. You might even be inspired to put together an entire outfit again!

We've scoured our favorite retailers for strappy sandals, chic flats, luxe wedges and other shoes you'll want to slip into. And, keeping in mind the current economy, we've included several designer pairs that are on sale right now. (The final touch? A fresh DIY pedicure.)

Below, the best designer shoes for summer.

A sustainable brand beloved by Meghan Markle and Mandy Moore, Rothy's has wowed us with these fringed sandals. (The outsoles are vegan leather.) Pair this shoe with crisp white jeans and your favorite comfy T-shirt.

The espadrille just might be the official summer sandal. The Tari Wedge from Rag & Bone is an open-toe shoe style with leather insoles for added foot grip. Wear these with jean shorts or your go-to summer dress.

Bright yellow hue, famous Tory Burch insignia, cushioned footbed. Seriously, what else could you want in a summer-friendly designer shoe?

We usually flock to Alice + Olivia for their cute dresses and skirts, but the brand's shoe section is also worth checking out. These rainbow-inspired mules will be a bright spot in your wardrobe.

When's the last time you saw a pair of open-toe heels with a mesh panel? Scoop them up at this sale price before they're sold out.

M.Gemi's The Celia sandal comes in five colors, and we're partial to the white leather pair because they'll go with everything you already own. (Although the multicolor metallic ones have caught our eye, too.)

Like LBDs, animal print is always in fashion. These Stuart Weitzman stunners have a block heel and rubber sole for durability plus a platform for comfort.