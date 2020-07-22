x
The Best Bras for Every Type of Fit and Support -- Thirdlove, Wacoal and More

Looking to upgrade your bra collection? If you've still got that ill-fitting bra from a decade ago, it may be time to overhaul your top drawer.

To help you choose, ET Style has sourced the best bras you can buy online right now. Our top 10 bra list is varied in styles, but all are made to provide the comfort, proper fit and support you're seeking whether you have a big bust or small bust, need maximum support for working out or a strapless bra that doesn't fall. 

Plus, we asked some of the biggest celebrity stylists to share their bras of choice. 

Ahead, the best bras for every type of fit and support. 

Best Bra for Large Breasts

ThirdLove 24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra

Best Bra for Running

Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra

Best Wireless Bra 

Lively The All-Day Deep V No-Wire

Best Demi Bra

Negative Underwear Sieve Demi Bra

Best Nursing Bra

Knix Leakproof Nursing Bra

Best Minimizer Bra

Wacoal Visual Effects Minimizer Bra

Best Bralette

Skims Cotton Triangle Bralette

Best Balconette Bra

CUUP The Balconette

Best Strapless Bra

Kit Undergarments Molded Strapless Bra

