The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry Announces She's Pregnant With First Child Amid Group's Hiatus

Kimberly Perry is going to be a mom! Amid The Band Perry's "creative break," the 39-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce that she's expecting her first child with her husband, Johnny Costello.

Perry shared the news by posting a photo of herself, wearing a white dress, posing next to her button down-clad husband with her baby bump on full display. The pair tied the knot in June 2021, three years after her divorce from former MLB player J.P. Arencibia.

"The best news of all the good news lately: I'm OVERFLOWING WITH JOY to share that Johnny and I are expecting our first baby in late August!!" she wrote. "We're absolutely beside ourselves with happiness and in awe of the Creator's plan."

"Building my own family is something I've dreamed about for as long as I can remember," she continued "As a woman and as an artist, I've always felt like I had to make a choice between growing my career and growing life. But YALL - I'm doin' em both at the SAME TIME!! Here we go!"

Perry concluded, "We'll keep updating with more BB Costello news as we get it. Can't wait to celebrate this new life with all of you and to welcome this little bundle of love to our world. Love you all! K."

Perry's announcement comes on the heels of another piece of major news for the singer, that she and her brothers, Reid and Neil Perry, are taking a "creative break" from their band. The mother-to-be was recently signed to RECORDS Nashville as a solo artist.

"We wanted to let you know that the three of us have decided to take a creative break as a group and each focus on our individual creative pursuits," The Band Perry wrote in a March statement. "During this season we will continue to support each other as artists and family in all we do. Thank you for making our childhood dreams come true! Love you all. Kimberly, Reid and Neil."