'The Bachelor's 'Women Tell All' Episode Adds Disclaimer Amid Chris Harrison Controversy

The Bachelor added a disclaimer to its latest episode. As host Chris Harrison welcomed viewers to Monday's "Women Tell All" episode for Bachelor Matt James' season, text appeared onscreen that read, "Previously recorded on February 4, 2021."

The disclaimer comes amid Harrison's ongoing controversy, as a result of which he previously announced he's "stepping aside" from the franchise "for a period of time."

When the TV personality's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune aired last month, the game show included a disclaimer of the same nature.

Harrison has faced criticism for comments he made during a Feb. 9 interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. In the interview, Harrison defended Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions, encouraging people to offer her "grace," and speaking out against the "woke police."

After facing backlash for comments made during his interview with Lindsay, Harrison apologized for "wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism." Shortly thereafter, amid ongoing criticism from fans and contestants, Harrison released a second statement, sharing that he would not be hosting the "After the Final Rose" special this season.

"My ignorance did damage to my friend, colleagues and strangers alike. I have no one to blame but myself for what I said and the way I spoke," Harrison wrote in part. "By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I invoked the term 'woke police,' which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong."

Emmanuel Acho -- a best-selling author, former NFL player and TV host -- has since been announced as Harrison's "After the Final Rose" replacement. During the one-hour special, Acho will sit down with James to discuss his season, his final decision and where he is now. He will also cover the current events surrounding the franchise and speak with the final three women, Bri, Michelle and Rachael.

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.