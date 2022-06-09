'The Bachelorette': Watch One Man Mix Up Rachel and Gabby's Names in New Promo

That's one way to make a first impression. In a new teaser for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, one of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's suitors starts off his limo entrance by messing up the co-leads' names.

"Hey, Rachel," the guy awkwardly says as he goes to hug Gabby. Rachel, who's standing next to Gabby in the clip, gasps at the man's mistake, as he quickly remarks, "I'm sorry, Gabby."

Elsewhere in the trailer, which is set to Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," both Rachel and Gabby are pumped up on night one, with the former exclaiming of the men, "Bring 'em on!," and the latter gushing, "I'm so excited."

The women certainly have reason to be excited, as not all of their 32 suitors make bad first impressions. One man comes out of the limo dancing, and others spend night one playing basketball, popping champagne, and throwing paper airplanes with the lucky ladies.

As for the rest of the season, Gabby and Rachel are seen on dates doing all kinds of activities including playing football, boxing, enjoying a day on a boat, and flying in a helicopter.

"Double the pleasure, double the fun," the promo promises fans, adding that "this season, it's not the destination, it's the journey."

When Gabby and Rachel were announced as the next franchise leads during the finale of Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, the women each told host Jesse Palmer what they're looking for in a mate.

Rachel said she wants "someone that’s supportive and someone that loves me," while Gabby said she is on the search for a man who's "emotionally intelligent, mature, who can challenge me."

"Having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for," Gabby said of Rachel.

"I am so happy for her. I truly am. This is insane and I’m excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together," Rachel added, alluding to their time on The Bachelor. "I feel like we both have been through so much, so I’m ready for us both to get our happy ending."

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, July 11 on ABC.