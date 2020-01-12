'The Bachelorette': See JoJo Fletcher Arrive to Fill in for Chris Harrison (Exclusive)

JoJo Fletcher is here! ET learned in August that JoJo had briefly filled in for host Chris Harrison on The Bachelorette -- and now we've got an exclusive first look at her appearance on the series.

In ET's clip, Bachelorette Tayshia Adams explains how she's been feeling anxious about her journey and hoping for some advice. So, enter JoJo, who arrives at Tayshia's suite, ready to dish it out!

"This has just been such a whirlwind and if anybody understands, it's you," Tayshia tells JoJo as they sit down for a boozy breakfast. "I'm falling for multiple people. I can start getting ahead of myself and start thinking, 'OK, well, how am I going to make a decision at the end of this?' And you can't do that."

"That is self-sabotage," JoJo says. "It really is, because you get so in your own head. You can't overthink it, and it is the hardest thing in the world."

JoJo asks Tayshia what her fear is at the end of this journey, and Tayshia says she came in with a unique perspective.

"Well, I've done it before. I've been married. I've done all of this, and like, I'm not just going to get engaged to someone just because it feels right in the moment," she explains. "I need to know that I want that to be my forever."

"It's a huge decision, and I know you don't want to do that again," JoJo says. "You don't want to go through a marriage and have it not work out. This is heavy, it's big."

See the full scene in the video player above.

A source told ET in August that JoJo filled in while Chris missed a few days of filming to take his son to college. "This was a pre-planned event done totally in coordination with production," the source said. "There were no surprises."

The longtime franchise host has rarely missed moments during filming, but notably, this year’s franchise filming schedule was different than years past due to COVID-19. The Bachelorette was scheduled to film in March, but production was put on pause indefinitely for the first time in franchise history because of the pandemic. It picked back up in July, and ran through August.

The choice of JoJo to stand in for Chris made sense given her friendly history with the host. He had her and fiancé Jordan Rodgers on an Instagram Live from his personal page in March, where they talked about their wedding, which Chris was set to attend before it was postponed due to the pandemic.

"I did step away. And I will just say a very good friend that I reached out to was nice enough to come in and help out just a little bit," Chris confirmed in a recent interview with ET. "You'll see for how long once the show starts, but clearly it's something that I had a hand in and was aware of the entire time."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.