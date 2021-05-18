'The Bachelorette': Meet Katie Thurston's Season 17 Contestants

Katie Thurston will have 30 eligible bachelors to choose from when season 17 of The Bachelorette kicks off. The 30-year-old bank marketing manager is set to find love on her season of The Bachelorette and ABC has now announced 29 of the 30 men vying for her heart.
The guys range in age from 25 to 36 and come from all over the country. There's also a mystery box representing one final contestant in the running, which viewers see in a new trailer for the series.
The men have also shared some of their fears, favorites, and fun facts, which ABC posted to Instagram.
Mystery contestant withstanding, here are the men in the running to win Katie's heart:
Aaron, 26, an insurance agent from San Diego, California.
Andrew M., 31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, California.
Andrew S., 26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria.
Austin, 25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, California.
Brandon, 26, an auto parts manager from Queens, New York.
Brendan, 26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Christian, 26, a real estate agent from Boston, Massachusettes.
Cody, 27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, California.
Connor B., 29, a math teacher from Nashville, Tennessee.
Conor C., 28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, California.
David, 27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, Tennessee.
Gabriel, 35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, North Carolina.
Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, California.
Greg, 27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, New Jersey.
Hunter, 34, a software strategist from Houston, Texas.
Jeff, 31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, New Jersey.
John, 27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, California.
Josh, 25, an IT consultant from Miami, Florida.
Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Maryland.
Karl, 34, a motivational speaker from Miami, Florida.
Kyle, 26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Landon, 25, a basketball coach from Dallas, Texas.
Marcus, 30, a real estate broker from Portland, Oregon.
Marty, 25, a dancer from Reno, Nevada.
Michael, 36, a business owner from Akron, Ohio.
Mike, 31, a gym owner from San Diego, California.
Quartney, 26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas.
Thomas, 28, a real estate broker from Poway, California.
Tre, 26, a software engineer from Covington, Georgia.
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
