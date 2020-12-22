'The Bachelor': The Women Go 'to War' and Matt James Has a Meltdown in New Promo (Exclusive)

Tayshia Adams' journey as the Bachelorette is wrapping up -- which means its time for Matt James' season of The Bachelor to begin. ET has an exclusive first look at a brand new Bachelor promo, in which the women go "to war" over Matt, and he has a complete meltdown.

"The only thing that I'm missing is somebody to share a life with," Matt says at the trailer kicks off. "We gotta find out who Mrs. James is. It's not going to be easy."

Matt, who revealed in the first trailer for his season that he's never been in love, also confesses that he is falling in love with one of his contestants. The women, meanwhile, are "going to war" in a boxing ring on a group date and outside of it. Tears flow -- including from Matt himself -- and the promo ends with Matt seemingly having a meltdown on a curb, with Chris Harrison trying to comfort him.

"You OK?" the host asks, as Matt admits, "No, I'm not."

Watch the full promo in the video above.

In a recent interview with ET, Chris teased that Matt was "stripped naked emotionally" during his season.

"You all see a certain side of him on social media. There is so much more," he said. "You're seeing the 5 percent of the iceberg. There is so much depth, there is so many layers to this man that you're going to get to know, good and bad."

"There's just stuff in his past, in is family," he hinted. "We all have baggage that has made us who we are. There is baggage that has made Matt the man he is. He's a great man, but there are things that he's going to have to get past, some hurdles he will have to clear, before he can find that happily ever after."

As for that reveal about Matt never having been in love, Chris said it's a little complicated.

"Matt, he didn't realize until he was the Bachelor that the words he was saying didn't have the meaning that he wanted them to have," he explained. "He said, 'I love you' before, he thought he had been in love, but when you dive into this, it really does strip you down."

"It really takes you to places in your emotions you've never been before, and I think Matt realized, 'Wow, I really have never felt this before.' So it is a wild ride. And if I do my job correctly, I will fix it," he teased. "Do I? We'll see."

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Part 2 of the season finale of The Bachelorette airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's Lauren Zima will be recapping everything that goes down, directly after the episode. Watch ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV or you can stream on Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus.