'The Bachelor': The Women Fume After Zach and Kaity Have Overnight Date Before Fantasy Suites

Zach Shallcross is unafraid to make bold moves. On Monday night's episode of The Bachelor, the tech executive bummed out every woman except Kaity when he invited the ER nurse to stay overnight with him during their one-on-one date.

When Kaity was revealed as the nighttime one-on-one date recipient, it left Christina feeling "a little bit jealous." Zach, meanwhile, was looking forward to a "really fun and really exciting" date at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles. When they arrived at the museum, Zach and Kaity had the place to themselves, and roamed around the darkened halls with lanterns.

"I've never done anything romantic in my life and to go zero to a hundred like this is unreal," Kaity told the cameras, before opening up to Zach about her long-term, on-and-off, "toxic, tumultuous" relationship, which "took a toll" on her.

Given that experience, Kaity tearfully told Zach that she just wants "a good man to treat me right," someone who's "not going to run away the moment things get hard."

"You deserve way more than just the basics," Zach told her in response. "... I kind of find it baffling that no one has treated you better than that."

The whole thing left Kaity feeling like her date "is a dream come true," as she told the cameras, "I feel like I could see him being my best friend and being his at the end of all of this."

After giving Kaity the rose, Zach invited Kaity to camp out at the museum with him overnight. "Absolutely," Kaity answered.

With that, the pair went to check out their digs, a tent with two cots, as well as pajamas and slippers. Zach and Kaity got changed and explored the museum together, before calling it a night. The two cots weren't working for the pair, though, as they were seen pushing the beds together and sharing a kiss.

"You're a good kisser," Kaity told Zach, before the scene faded to black.

Back at the mansion the next morning, the other women were shocked to discover that Kaity had yet to return. When Kaity did eventually arrive back, rose in hand, the women were less than pleased.

"Kaity walks in half asleep. In pajamas," Brooklyn said in a confessional. "It definitely looks like a walk of shame. But I don't want to think about that."

As the women glared at Kaity, she told them about her date with Zach. "He wanted to spend the night together, so it was very romantic. It was a really good time," she said, adding that she didn't get any sleep.

As for Zach, he was chipper ahead of his group date, telling the cameras he was feeling "quite high-energy" after his sleepover with Kaity.

The group date in question was Bachelor Bowl V, which saw the women face off in full tackle football. After the blue team came out victorious, they set off for the after-party with Zach, where Christina rubbed everyone the wrong way by bragging about her connection with him.

Not feeling a connection with Zach was Bailey, who confronted him about how they've been "regressing" since night one. Much to Bailey's displeasure, Zach agreed and ended up sending her home, telling her, "I'm just not confident that there is a future between us."

Things were better for Charity, who earned the group date rose. That angered Christina, though, who openly complained about not getting the rose, causing Charity to storm out in tears. "Have you ever considered just literally shutting the f**k up?" Brooklyn asked Christina amid the drama.

Then, on Zach's second one-on-one of the week, he took Aly skydiving. The pair successfully jumped out of a plane, before relaxing in a hot tub and heading to dinner. During their intimate meal together, Aly opened up about her past controlling relationships, and earned a rose from Zach.

"What you are naturally is what I'm 100 percent interested in," he told her, before she shared in a confessional, "Falling out of the sky was scary, but falling in love with him will be worth it."

As the week wound down, Zach canceled the cocktail party in favor of a pool party. After the day got off to a good start, things took a turn when Brianna decided to leave because she felt as if "there might not be anything" with Zach. Before she left, though, Brianna told Zach about her and other women's issues with Christina, leaving the Bachelor "shocked."

When Zach confronted Christina about the situation, she admitted that she'd been called out for being loud and outgoing, but "was happy to offer clarification and thought it was settled." Though Christina told Zach that "it would be a mistake to believe this," after talking to Brooklyn and Charity and others, he decided to send her home during the rose ceremony.

In a preview for next week's episode, the group head to the Bahamas, but all is not well in paradise. One woman sobs that she wants to go home, as another claims that a competitor is "here for social media." The accusation leads Zach to ask a woman, "Are you really here for me?"

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC. Stay up to date on all the drama with ET's coverage of Zach Shallcross' journey for love.