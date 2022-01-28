'The Bachelor': Shanae Eavesdrops as the Women Plot Against Her in Sneak Peek Clip (Exclusive)

Shanae is one step ahead of everybody. In an exclusive sneak peek clip of Monday's episode of The Bachelor, Shanae eavesdrops as Gabby, Sierra and Genevieve plot against her amid their quest for Clayton Echard's heart.

As the three women lament about Shanae's character and complain that they don't want her on their group date, Shanae, from an adjoining room, presses her ear to the wall to better hear her competitors.

"I am tired of Shanae. She's toxic," Sierra says in a confessional. "Clayton needs to know who she really is."

Sierra expresses much of the same to Gabby and Genevieve, telling them, "It's not going to get better unless we all were to tell him straight up, like, 'Hey, this is her character.' Like, if on that group date we all tell him, 'This is not somebody you'd want to marry, just saying.'"

"I mean, luckily there's a daytime and nighttime portion, so if something comes up during the day, we can say something to him at night," Gabby agrees.

After hearing the trio's plan, Shanae says in a confessional, "I'm pissed. For them to plot what they're going to say to Clayton to send me home is kind of s**tty. Don't mess with me. Clayton can send me home, but these b**ches are not sending me home. Watch out."

Shanae became the villain of the season when she, seemingly inexplicably, turned against Elizabeth, mocked her for having ADHD and claimed to Clayton that Elizabeth had made her feel "bullied" in the house.

When ET spoke to Jesse Palmer, the Bachelor host said he tries not to take sides during the show's feuds, though he did offer one caveat in the case of Shanae and Elizabeth.

"In those situations, I'm really trying to kind of stay back and my focus obviously is trying to help Clayton and to help him navigate how drama potentially impacts his decisions moving forward," he told ET. "I will say specifically to Shanae and Elizabeth, I don't think it's ever OK for anyone to talk down about someone's mental health."

Even with the drama that's played out thus far, Jesse promised that there's much more to come.

"The theme of this season is going to be there are no rules on The Bachelor. Clayton will do whatever it takes... He's going to take chances and risks to get what he wants and to find love," he said. "... I promise there are a whole lot more firsts coming up this season that people have not seen in 20 years of watching The Bachelor."

Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC. ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of his season with all of our Bachelor content.