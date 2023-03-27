'The Bachelor' Finale: Zach Shallcross Is Engaged!

Zach Shallcross has found his happy ending! On Monday night's season finale of The Bachelor, the 26-year-old tech executive popped the question to Kaity Biggar, a 27-year-old ER nurse.

A happy ending wasn't a foregone conclusion for Zach, who made a bit of a mess of things during Fantasy Suite week. Despite initially stating that he wouldn't get intimate with anyone during his overnight dates, he did just that with Gabi.

He then upset Gabi by publicly discussing their sexual encounter and disappointed Kaity by disclosing that information to her.

During Monday's finale, Kaity's feelings for Zach only grew after a near-perfect meeting with his family. Though concern over Zach's connection with Gabi lingered, Kaity decided to lay it all out on the table afterward, telling him, "After today it's not even a question, I am so in love with you, Zach."

Kaity reiterated her feelings for Zach on their last date of the season, as she confessed to him, "I'm very crazy about you, very in love with you, and I hope I can be someone that makes you happy for the rest of your life."

Though her fears still lingered, Kaity said on the morning of the final rose ceremony that "all my walls are gone."

Right after Zach sent home his runner-up, Gabi Elnicki, Kaity arrived and delivered a romantic speech.

"I didn't think it could be me, that I could experience a big love, a love that you only read about in books, that you only see in movies," she said. "... I built my walls up so high that I couldn't see past them, and then you stepped into my life and, Zach, every moment that I spent with you, my walls came tumbling down... I'm so in love with you. I'm so crazy about you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

Zach agreed, telling Kaity, "I can no longer say I'm falling in love with you, because, Kaity Lane, I am so in love with you. You are my world."

"The love I feel for you is something I could've never imagined and something I thought a lot of my life I would never be able to deserve. I love you so much. I love you with all my heart," he said. "You're the face I want to wake up to every morning. I want to go through life with you and only you. Kaity, I want to be with you forever... You're the only one I want in my life... Kaity, will you marry me?"

Kaity quickly accepted Zach's proposal, and, not long after, did the same with his final rose.

During the live portion of the episode, the engaged couple was all smiles as they recounted their love story.

"We've been longing for this moment for so long," Kaity told host Jesse Palmer before Zach confessed when he knew Kaity was the one for him.

"When I saw her at the last chance date, I saw her and I thought to myself, 'It's you. It's always been you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you,'" he said.

As for the drama surrounding the Fantasy Suites, Kaity credited her and Zach's communication skills for their ability to move past the hard situation.

Zach then confirmed that this summer, he and Kaity will move in together in Austin, Texas, a city that they both called home before the show. Wedding planning, though, is on hold, at least for the time being.

"This whole process was very accelerated, very quick, and right now we're just excited to be together, go to the restaurants, go to the coffee shops, the little things," he said. "But we have talked about it and we're thinking about in 2025. We'll see what happens after that with little ones."

Zach Shallcross' journey for love has come to an end. You can relive the season with all of ET's coverage. Next up for Bachelor Nation is Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette, which will premiere June 26.