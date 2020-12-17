'The Amazing Race' Finale: Fans React to Surprise Proposal at the Finish Line!

Congratulations are in order for more reasons than one. After a strong game all season, Will Jardell and James Wallington emerged victorious during the season finale of The Amazing Race, and topped their big win with an engagement!

Wednesday night's finale saw the three remaining pairs -- including Will and James, brothers Riley and Maddison McKibbin, and married couple Hung Nguyen and Chee Lee -- return to the US for a race across New Orleans that came to an end at the Superdome.

Will and James took an early lead and then just kept going strong until crossing the finish line, where they were declared the winners.

In a moment of pure joy -- and excellent reality TV -- Will dropped down onto one knee and popped the question. Unsurprisingly, James immediately said yes, and the pair officially took the next step in their sweet romance -- and cemented their place in the pantheon of great Amazing Race duos.

Fans could not get enough, and they took to Twitter to share their excitement, their tears of joy and their happiness for the newly engaged champions.

So happy for @williamjardell & @JamesWallington winning the #AmazingRace ! Team Boyfriends from the start and the proposal at the end definitely brought the tears 👀🥺😭🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Pdv2EBiX8l — Dylan Zbierski (@Dilbish) December 17, 2020

Congratulations @williamjardell and @JamesWallington on winning The #AmazingRace. The proposal was also such a lovely moment. 💜💜 — Christopher Hahn (@chrisrhahn) December 17, 2020

This finale honestly made me emotional!!! It is so amazing to see fans of the show come on and absolutely kill it. My mouth was on the floor with that proposal!!! #tar32 #AmazingRace32 #AmazingRace #AmazingRaceFinale #TAR https://t.co/UF4YDGtyL9 — Jacob Swenson (@JacobSwensonn) December 17, 2020

Omggggg Will and James!!!! They’re SO cute. And that proposal made me tear up omg. I’m so happy they won ❤️ #AmazingRace — Chloe (@OmfStucky) December 17, 2020

All three teams ran a great race! Congrats @williamjardell & @JamesWallington on winning the #AmazingRace. That proposal has me like 😭❤️🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/2xfpAbKY4Y — Emily Giffen (@emzlee88) December 17, 2020

WILL AND JAMES WINNING THE WHOLE THING AND A PROPOSAL?! BRB AS I GO CRY NOW AHHH I WAS ROOTING FOR THEM THE WHOLE GAME 😭😭🥺🥺 #AmazingRace 😭 — Cassie O (@CassieO10) December 17, 2020

While the final episode proved to be something of a blow-out for Will and James, the proposal is sure to go down as one of the most memorable moments from the show's long history.

Meanwhile, Hung and Chee arrived at the finish line second, with the McKibbin brothers coming in third.