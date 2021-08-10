Teyonah Parris and Director Nia DaCosta Tease a 'Wild Ride' in 'The Marvels' (Exclusive)

Teyonah Parris is making the leap from Disney+ to the big screen in The Marvels, reprising her role as Monica Rambeau opposite Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel. First, however, she'll take a detour from the Marvel Cinematic Universe into urban legend with Candyman -- though even that has a Marvel connection now.

"I'm floating on cloud nine. I'm really excited to be able to team up with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan. It's really cool to all be in one place " Parris told ET's Lauren Zima during a press day for Candyman. "And then to have Nia DaCosta, who directed Candyman, also come over to The Marvels with us has been a really special experience. Just having the point of view of a woman -- of a Black woman -- and Nia's so smart and her perspective and her visual aesthetic, it's been really exciting."

The follow-up to Captain Marvel will see the three heroes assemble from their corners of the MCU, with Larson having last appeared in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Parris following up this year's WandaVision and Vellani's debut in her own Ms. Marvel series still forthcoming. Beyond that, little is known about The Marvels, which won't hit theaters until 2022. So, what will surprise fans when these three ladies finally get onscreen together?

"Everything," DaCosta replied. The movie is going to be a really wild ride. I'm really excited."

"Like, the whole thing will surprise you," Parris agreed. "Because you don't know anything."

Candyman is in theaters on Aug. 27. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for more from DeCosta, Parris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II about the horror flick.