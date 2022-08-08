Teresa Giudice's $9,500 Wedding Hair: All Your Questions Answered

Teresa Giudice tied the knot with Louie Ruelas on Saturday at a star-studded party held at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey complete with a very expensive price tag.

In addition to her custom Mark Zunino gown, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wowed in a half-up-half-down hairstyle that totaled $9,500. ET spoke to Teresa's hair and makeup artists for a behind-the-scenes look at the bride's intense preparation for her walk down the aisle.

"She was super calm. Super excited. It was a very nice prep," Lucia Casazza, Teresa's hair stylist, told ET on Monday.

The bride's makeup artist, Priscilla Distasio, had a similar experience. She's been working with Teresa for 14 years and made sure to send her longtime friend down the aisle without a hitch.

JILL ZARIN/INSTAGRAM

"It was everything that you would want your girlfriend to have on the day of her wedding," she said. "She was just so iconic for who she is, you know, Teresa Giudice is the OG Real Housewife of New Jersey. She's an amazing mom and it was an iconic look for her."

ET caught up with Casazza and Distasio for all your beauty team questions, answered.



… how much did it cost?

The hairstyle itself cost $7,000, with an additional $2,500 for the styling fee. The finished product was a completely custom style designed by Casazza after months of planning and communication with Teresa.

How did she put it all together?

Casazza estimated that the hairstyle used 1,500 pins, maybe a little more. The look also used three or four pieces of clip-ins, along with seven or eight bundles of keratin fusions.

How long did it take?

Casazza said the hair took about three and a half hours from start to finish. Distasio recalled the beauty prep taking about the same amount of time -- the team started working on the bride and the bridal party around 7 a.m. and did not finish until around 2 p.m.

Did she sleep in it?

No, Distasio helped Teresa take out the hair before going to sleep. "I was with her till four o'clock in the morning," she said. "It took me over just about an hour to get that hair out." When they were done, she gave Teresa a quick massage before heading to bed.

What about the makeup?

Distasio designed the makeup look with Teresa's ceremony dress in mind. "It had an undertone of like a blush," she said of the dress. "So I tried to carry that out in using a very soft pastel, yet like a little Jersey glow in there and a little sparkle." The makeup took a while because Distasio started with a hydrating mask and collagen eye gel pads so that Teresa's skin was prepped for the long night ahead.

And the dress?

Designer Mark Zunino shared his original sketches on Instagram over the weekend, offering an inside look at the details behind Giudice's bridal look.

"@teresagiudice wore a custom Mark Zunino Atelier blush mermaid gown that featured over 300 yards of hand-draped English netting," he wrote on Instagram. "The train was over 100 inches long accented in crystal and pearl details with long white beaded evening gloves to match."

Zunino also wrote that "her veil was designed exclusively for her with three large hearts and the Italian phrase 'Sempre Insieme' which means 'Always Together.'"