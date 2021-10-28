Teresa Giudice Reveals Details About Fiancé Louie Ruelas' 'Magical' Proposal in Greece

Teresa Giudice is still over the moon about her recent engagement. The Real Housewives star opened up about how her new fiancé, Louie Ruelas, popped the question in Greece earlier this month.

Giudice, 49, hosted a live cooking tutorial during an Amazon Live session on Thursday, where she took questions from viewers and opened up about how Ruelas asked her to get married.

"The proposal was amazing," she marveled. "I had no idea. I thought we were just going on vacation!"

She recounted how the group of friends she was in Greece with invited her out to dinner, and told her they were going to a party on a beach. However, when she got there, Ruelas had set up candles and a big golden sign that read, "Marry Me."

"I was like, 'Oh my god!' I started crying and it was really nice," Giudice explained. As Ruelas proposed, someone jumped the gun and set off the pyrotechnics a bit early, which actually just made the whole thing more exciting.

"As he's [proposing], the sparklers are going off and then the fireworks are going off, so I'm like a little kid, just looking all around," Giudice shared, explaining how she was so in awe of the spectacle, she didn't actually hear him ask the question the first time.

"He said, 'So, babe, will you marry me?' And I said, 'Yeah!' It was really magical. It was so beautiful. I'll never forget it," she said with a laugh. "It was like something you always wanted."

Ruelas, who also appeared during her Amazon Live video and helped cook the meat on the grill for the tacos she was preparing, first talked it over with Giudice's four daughters -- Gia, 20, Gabrielle, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

"They all knew, except for me!" Giudice said of the proposal.

Giudice took to Instagram on Oct. 22 to share some sparkly snapshots from the special moment, and shared a message of love for her new fiancé.

"You are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters," she captioned the slideshow of photos and videos. "You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are. I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you ❤️"

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in July, seven months after they took their relationship public. When ET spoke with Giudice in February, she recalled meeting the entrepreneur by chance while out for a walk.

"I was at the Jersey Shore, where I rented a house for six weeks and he rented a house," she said. "He's never been at the Jersey Shore before. He rented a house for a week, and he was leaving the shore house and that's how we met."

The meet-cute happened on the same street where Giudice had previously asked her late parents to send her "someone amazing." The reality star's mom, Antonia, died in 2017, and her dad, Giacinto, died in April 2020.

"I said, 'Ma, Papa, send me someone that is everything that you ever wanted for me. And everything that I want,' and I put it out in the universe. I really did. Everything I wanted," Giudice told ET. "A couple of weeks later, I walk by, and I see Louie."

"He's amazing," she told ET of Ruelas. "I'm really happy."

Check out the video below to hear more.