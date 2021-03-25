Teresa Giudice on How Her New Boyfriend Is Different From Ex-Husband Joe, If They've Talked Marriage

Teresa Giudice is feeling the love. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is in a burgeoning new romance with boyfriend Luis Ruelas and looking toward the future.

Speaking with Andy Cohen on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live, Teresa said things have even been amicable between her beau and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

"They've talked over the phone. Luis wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him -- which I thought was the most amazing thing ever," Teresa shared. "He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he's not trying to take his place or anything."

Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce last fall after 21 years of marriage and share four daughters -- Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

When asked about how her new man is different from her ex-husband, Teresa praised her boyfriend for his emotional openness and willingness to communicate.

"With Luis, he's very open, he gets me to open up, and, like, I know exactly what he's feeling," Teresa shared. "He expresses his feelings."

Additionally, the reality star explained, "I like a lot of attention, so does he, so we give each other a lot of attention."

As for whether or not the pair have talked about if marriage might be in their future, Teresa played coy, but didn't shoot town the possibility.

"I mean, you know, I feel it, so we'll see what happens," she said.

"We’re getting to know each other," Teresa explains. "It's between me and him. But I'm not hiding him... He's amazing and I'm really happy, so that's it."

