'Teen Wolf': Tyler Posey Says He 'Never Wants the Show to Die,' Hopes 'More' Is Coming (Exclusive)

The wolf pack is back together. The stars of Teen Wolfreunite for the new Paramount+ movie, which returns original star Tyler Posey as he steps back into the shoes of Scott McCall.

In the movie, which begins streaming Thursday, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

Posey is reunited in the movie by original cast members Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, JR Bourne, Orny Adams, Haynes, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley, Seth Gilliam, Ian Bohen, Dylan Sprayberry, Vince Mattis, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, Nobi Nakaniski and Tyler Hoechlin. Notably absent from the film are Dylan O'Brien, who played Scott's best friend, Stiles; Arden Cho; and Cody Christian.

"I have been very vocal about wanting to bring it back on social media. Every time I see Jeff, I am like, 'Let's bring the show back.' But it had been a little while. I kind of let the notion die and then Jeff called me and immediately he was like, 'Would you want to do a Teen Wolf movie?'" Posey told ET's Ash Crossan at the movie's junket earlier this month. "And I almost cut him off before he finished saying the sentence. I was like, 'Absolutely. Please God, yes.' I have been fantasizing about it and visualizing it."

"I was so ready to do it. I had been wanting this to happen for so long and I have never let the character die and the show die, and it's so close to my heart," the actor added.

When news surfaced that a Teen Wolf movie was in the works, Reed -- who left the MTV series after the third season -- confessed she "didn't think anything of it," especially since her character had a memorable and dramatic death. She certainly didn't think she'd play a crucial role in it, until a chance text message led to an unlikely resurrection.

"I just thought, 'Oh, that's so amazing. I am very happy for everyone.' And so I text Jeff, 'Congratulations,' and he said, 'Can I call you?'" the 37-year-old actress recalled. "I remember I was in this park bench in New York and everything just sank and my feet stood still. I said yes and he called me. He asked, 'Will you come back? I want to bring Allison back.' And immediately I said yes, and it was very, very emotional for us. We've kept in touch since I left, but he is so, so excited about it that there's no way that I could say no."

Curtis Bonds Baker/MTV Entertainment

With Allison's return to Beacon Hills, it conjures up a mixed bag of emotions for Scott. Posey acknowledged that Scott and Allison's reunion in the film brings up a lot of questions. One of those looming questions is if Allison is actually Allison.

"Grieving never really ends. The mourning process never really ends but you cope, and you accept, and you move on. Scott's at a point that when we do see him, he is lonely and he's reminiscing and wistful and misses the past, but obviously he's going to have to move on," Posey teed up. "He has to if he wants to continue with his life and find a new family. It can't be Allison because she's gone and so he's accepted that. And then he sees her and he's just like, 'I don't know how to feel.'"

"There's all these flooded emotions and mixed feelings about it all. But she's always been his true love and has been since the beginning of Teen Wolf," he said. "It's going to be a weird ride for Scott to figure it out and there's all these other scenarios that get in the way of them. It's a wild, wild ride."

While it may be messy for Scott, for Posey and Reed, reuniting after so many years "was awesome," they both said.

"That was one of the things where -- I haven't worked with you since... a long time," Posey asked Reed, who confirmed it's been "a very long time" since they've shared a scene together.

"Everything about filming this movie was so nostalgic. The crew was the same, all the actors were still the same and seeing Crystal in Atlanta, I was just like, 'Where the hell am I right now?' It just felt so good," Posey remembered. "It was nice 'cause last time I saw you and we worked together I was 23 and now I'm 30. As a 30-year-old to come back into this and reconnect and get to know each other again, it's different."

"Yeah, the very last scene we actually filmed together was [Allison's] death scene. So that was interesting and I remember the first time I saw you for the film, I was in a fitting and I was half-clothed, and I saw him out the door and I didn't even realize I didn't have a lot of clothes on. And I was like, 'Tyler!'" Reed shared. "We had the biggest hug and it was very heartwarming."

Reed confirmed she's gone back since and watched Allison's death in the penultimate episode of season 3 and admitted "it never gets easy." "It was tricky for me because for that scene I researched -- I didn't have to but I had this obsession with having everything be real," she said. "So, I had to research what actually happens to your body when you die, so I was trying really hard in that scene to figure out her physicality and what's shutting down in her body and what does that feel like?"

"But then I remember on the day, I just let go and I felt so much love and I think comes through in the scene, where she says she loves [Scott] and it's very emotionally charged," Reed noted.

It's unclear whether the Teen Wolf movie is a sign of more to come for the franchise, but Posey doubled down on his commitment to his character and this universe.

"Hell yeah, dude. I never want this show to die, this movie to die now. I want there to be more. I don't know in what capacity [but] I want more," Posey insisted when asked if he'd want to continue playing in the Teen Wolf sandbox. "I've always wanted it and the fans do too. Hopefully, they'll still want more after they watch this movie and we'll go from there. But yeah, I'm 100 percent ready to be a geriatric wolf. Always."

Teen Wolf: The Movie premieres Thursday, Jan. 26 on Paramount+.