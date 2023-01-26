'Teen Wolf' Movie and 'Wolf Pack' Series Get Release Dates on Paramount Plus

The Teen Wolf movie has a premiere date!

The anticipated film, which members of the original cast, will drop Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, it was announced Friday at New York Comic Con. It will be available on the streaming service the following day on Friday, Jan. 27 in the U.K., Latin America and Australia.

Release dates for other international territories will be announced later.

During the panel, which included original stars Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes, Vince Mattis, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry, the first official clip from Teen Wolf: The Movie was released.

The movie kicks off when a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, were coyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

Tyler Hoechlin, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen and Nobi Nakanishi also star.

Watch the clip from Teen Wolf: The Movie below.

Additionally, the upcoming series, Wolf Pack, has set a release date on Paramount+, announcing during its panel Friday it will also launch Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in the U.S. and Canada. Like the Teen Wolf movie, it will be available the following day in the U.K. Latin America and Australia.

The official teaser trailer teeing up the new drama also debuted at New York Comic Con during the panel, which featured Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them -- the bite and blood of a werewolf.

As part of their NYCC appearance, new cast members were also announced: Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson and James Martinez have all joined in recurring roles.

Amy Pietz, Bria Brimmer, John L. Adams and Sean Philip Glasgow were also revealed as new additions.

Watch the Wolf Pack teaser trailer below.

Even after a fire’s extinguished, the embers still burn. #WolfPackSeries is coming to @paramountplus on January 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/M6DHZw12yD — wolf pack (@WolfPackOnPPlus) October 7, 2022