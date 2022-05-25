'Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Announces She's Leaving the Show

After over a decade in the spotlight, Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry announced her exit from the hit show on Wednesday.

"I think I need to move on and do my own thing," she said during MTV's reunion. "I think I'm ready."

Lowry first rose to fame in 2009 when she debuted on 16 and Pregnant with her then-boyfriend, Jo. The couple welcomed their son, Isaac, later that following year. In 2011, Lowry joined the franchise's spinoff, Teen Mom 2, in which she welcomed son Lincoln in 2013 with her ex-husband, Javi. She later began dating Chris Lopez, but they have since split. The two share sons Lux and Creed.

Lowry will have spent close to 13 years in front of MTV's cameras when she bids farewell -- nearly half her life. She may not be done forever, though.

"I would definitely do another show," Lowry said. "I think if it was the right fit… I would do it."