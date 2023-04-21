'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Sentenced to Nearly 1 Year in Jail

Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards has been sentenced to nearly one year in jail after pleading guilty to harassing his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, multiple outlets report.

Per Us Weekly, who was first to obtain the court docs, Ryan was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days in jail.

As part of his guilty plea, Ryan has to wear a GPS monitor and complete rehab treatment, the outlets report. Additionally, he is not allowed to have contact with Mackenzie, except what's allowed by the circuit court, or post anything about her on social media, per the outlets.

Ryan was arrested in February after Mackenzie claimed that he violated her order of protection, posted revealing photos of her on Instagram and called her lewd names. After his arrest, Ryan was booked on multiple charges, including harassment, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Later that month, Mackenzie, who shares two children with Ryan, filed for divorce after nearly six years of marriage. Shortly thereafter, Ryan was arrested again, this time for stalking and violating an order of protection.

Then, on April 7, Ryan was again arrested after he was found "unconscious and unresponsive" in the driver's seat of his truck, per the outlets. That arrest was for simple possession of a controlled substance and a DUI, the outlets reported.

According to the outlets, Ryan is due back in court on June 12.