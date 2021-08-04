'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Says She and Her Four Sons Have Contracted COVID-19

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is recovering after she and her four sons contracted COVID-19. The 29-year-old MTV star revealed her diagnosis on her podcast, Baby Mamas, No Drama, which she co-hosts with Vee Rivera, the wife of Kailyn's ex, Jo Rivera.

Both Kailyn and Vee contracted the coronavirus, as well as Kailyn's four sons, Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 1. Kailyn thinks she initially got the disease following a recent trip to the Dominican Republic.

"I am so sorry. I think that honestly we brought it home from Dominican Republic even though we tested negative twice," Kailyn told Vee.

Kailyn took two negative tests before recording a previous podcast with Vee, and thinks she gave it to her at that time.

"I just feel bad because we were on vacation, and I obviously would not have been around people if I knew I had COVID, but I tested negative twice," Kailyn explained.

As for symptoms, Kailyn said she "felt like s**t all week" and thought she had a flu or sinus infection, but once she lost her taste and smell, she was convinced she had COVID.

Both the Teen Mom 2 stars think they're "coming through on the other side of this," Kailyn shared.

This isn't the first time the mother of four has gotten the illness. She previously had it in 2020 following a trip to Iceland. She also revealed that her son, Lincoln, had COVID back in March and already has it again.

It is unclear whether Kailyn is vaccinated against COVID-19. In April 2020, she told one follower on Twitter that she would "absolutely not" get vaccinated and would not be vaccinating her kids against the coronavirus.