Tayshia Adams Sparks Engagement Speculation With New Ring

Is Tayshia Adams engaged? The current Bachelorette sparked engagement rumors on Tuesday when she appeared to sport a ring on that finger in two posts to her Instagram Story.

The first potential ring sighting came when Adams, 30, was showing off how she makes her iced coffee. As she went to unscrew a lid, a flash of sparkly silver appeared on her left hand.

The second possible ring appearance happened when Adams shared a pic of herself recording her podcast, Click Bait With Bachelor Nation, while sipping her iced coffee. In the selfie, the hand holding her glass has what appears to be a diamond sparkler.

When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Adams last month, the Bachelorette played coy about her post-show relationship status, only saying that she was "possibly" engaged or in love. She did, however, open up about falling in love with more than one man throughout the course of her season.

"I didn't know it was possible to fall in love with multiple people," she said. "But when you just really lean into the journey and really be vulnerable, you never know what can happen. And it happened to me."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.