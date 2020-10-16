Tayshia Adams Reacts to Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' Premiere

Tayshia Adams is playing mighty coy about all things Bachelorette. The 30-year-old has weighed in on Clare Crawley's season premiere of The Bachelorette, saying she "couldn't imagine" having the freedom to date like Clare is doing in quarantine.

ET learned on Aug. 3 that Clare had exited her role as Bachelorette roughly two weeks into filming, after falling for one of her contestants. Tayshia was brought in as a new lead, and while ABC and Warner Bros. have teased the news, they've yet to confirm it.

"I thought it was so interesting how many people and how many times they referenced like, 'This is the first time I hugged somebody in, like, six months or, like, holding hands even,'" Tayshia said on the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast on Thursday.

"It's just, that’s just the way of the world lately, and I couldn’t imagine having that much freedom because we’ve been having to put masks on every single day," she added. "So to be able to, like, walk around and date and kiss and hold and do all that stuff without a mask is kind of bizarre."

In a recent interview with ET, host Chris Harrison said Tayshia was "not not the Bachelorette." Clare -- whose Bachelorette exit made a little more sense after fans saw her connection to contestant Dale Moss on night one -- meanwhile told ET that she's previously backed Tayshia for the role.

"I wanted Tayshia as the Bachelorette... like, I support her," Clare shared. "I think she's beautiful, I think she's a very grounded woman, a woman who knows what she wants. I completely support that, I supported her....I've wanted her to be the Bachelorette forever. I always was for that."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.


