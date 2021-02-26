Taylor Swift Officially Cancels Lover Fest Concerts in Heartfelt Statement

Taylor Swift has canceled her Lover Fest shows amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, the singer shared the news with her fans.

In April 2020, Swift announced she was postponing the shows she had scheduled in June and August in support of her seventh album, Lover, due to safety concerns amid the pandemic. The shows -- Lover Fest East (in Foxborough, Massachusetts) and Lover Fest West (in Los Angeles) are now canceled. Refunds have been available to fans since Swift announced the postponement, but many hung on to the tickets in the hopes the shows would be rescheduled.

"This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone's plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future," Swift wrote in part in a message she shared on her Instagram Story. "I'm so disappointed that I won't be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can't wait till we can all safely be at shows together again."

Swift announced her Lover Fest shows back in September 2019. Both events were modeled after festivals more than traditional concerts, and she was poised to make history on July 25 and 26, 2020, as the first woman to open an NFL stadium at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"For me, the Lover album is open fields and sunset and SUMMER," she shared at the time. "I want to celebrate the album and perform it live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music. I want to go to some places I haven't been, and play festivals for the first time in ages… and where we didn't have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East and West."