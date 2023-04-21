Taylor Swift Has Star-Studded Girls Night Out With Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Haim

It's nice to have a friend. Taylor Swift spent a night out in New York City with Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters on Thursday. The girlfriends spent time at private club Zero Bond after Swift enjoyed dinner with Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Swift has been spotted out with friends on numerous occasions since her split from Joe Alwyn after six years of dating. On Wednesday night, Swift was photographed again getting dinner with Lively and Reynolds.

"Taylor Swift and Blake Lively hung out at Zero Bond in NYC last night," an eyewitness tells ET of Thursday's outing. They went to dinner with Ryan Reynolds before and headed to Zero Bond after for a girls' night. They arrived at around 11 p.m. and stayed for about an hour. They were wandering around the space and having fun. Gigi Hadid also popped by to join them since she lives nearby."

"Taylor was having so much fun and it seemed like she was just relaxing and enjoying herself with her girlfriends," the source added. "She didn't seem upset about her breakup with Joe at all. Blake and Gigi have been a great support system for Taylor and they're all so close."

BACKGRID

Taylor was photographed in a black skirt and matching cami with patent loafers, hoop earrings and sunglasses. She stood outside alongside Lively, Hadid and the Haim sisters.

BACKGRID

ET exclusively revealed Swift's breakup from Alwyn on April 8. Since then, she's been spotted hanging with friends in New York City multiple times. On April 10, she dined with friend and longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley.

Swift also returned to the stage less than two weeks after the breakout news, taking the spotlight during her Eras tour stop in Tampa, Florida on April 13. In addition to several outfit changes, she also performed two surprise songs for the sold-out crowd -- "Speak Now" off her 2010 album of the same name, and "Treacherous" from 2012's Red.