Taylor Swift Announces 'folklore' Concert Film for Disney Plus

Taylor Swift is taking fans inside folklore! The 30-year-old singer announced on Tuesday that folklore: the long pond sessions, an intimate concert film of her latest album, will be released Wednesday on Disney+.

After creating the album with Jack Antonoff, The National's Aaron Dessner, and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon from thousands of miles apart amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the film documents the group's first in-person meeting as they play through the entire album in order and share stories about each of the 17 songs.

In a trailer for the Swift-directed concert movie, which was filmed in upstate New York back in September, the singer reflects on how making the album improved her time in quarantine.

"There's something about the complete and total uncertainty of life. If we're going to have to recalibrate everything, we should start with what we love the most first," Swift says. "It's an album that allows you to feel your feelings and it's a product of isolation."

"This could've been a time where I absolutely lost my mind and instead, I think, this album was like a real flotation device for both of us," Swift adds of herself and Dessner. "I was so glad that we did [make the album], because it turned out everybody needed a good cry, as well as us. It makes you think about life a lot, where this moment could affect everything forever."

Swift shared the news of her concert film on Twitter. "Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement," she wrote in reference to her well-documented favorite number.

Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement 🤓 You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020

In addition to the film itself, the music featured will be available on streaming services Wednesday.

