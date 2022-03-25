Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters Drummer, Dead at 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50.
The band shared the heartbreaking news on social media on Friday night, writing in a statement, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."
The Foo Fighters were in the midst of a South American tour, and were set to headline the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia, on Friday night.
Following the news of Hawkins' death, his friends and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late musician.
"God bless you Taylor Hawkins," wrote Tom Morello, alongside of a pic of the two with Perry Farrell. "I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend."
"Speechless and Gutted," shared KISS' Paul Stanley. "Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news."
"@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician," wrote Ozzy Osbourne. "My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy."
