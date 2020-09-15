Taylor Hanson and Wife Natalie Expecting Baby No. 7

The Hanson brood continues to grow! Taylor Hanson announced on Tuesday that he and his wife of 18 years, Natalie, are expecting baby No. 7.

The couple are already parents to 17-year-old Jordan, 15-year-old Penelope, 14-year-old River, 11-year-old Viggo, 7-year-old Wilhelmina and 1-year-old Claude. Taylor, 37, is one of seven children himself. He and his Hanson bandmates, brothers Zac and Isaac Hanson, are the oldest in a family that includes one more brother and three sisters.

"The best kind of unexpected. Number seven coming this December. #2020," Taylor wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, alongside a photo of him and Natalie smiling in a field.

Natalie shared a similar pic on her Instagram, writing, "Biggest little surprise in a long time. Baby number seven coming this December🙏🏼❤️😊."

Taylor has the most kids of his famous brothers. Isaac, 39, has three children, while Zac, 34, has four.

In a 2017 interview with ET, the Hanson brothers opened up about whether their kids would follow in their musical footsteps.

“I think there’s certain abilities you can see in kids,” Zac mused. “Taylor’s kids are the oldest, but you can see there’s creativity and musicality. It’s still a big question mark if that’s something they will choose.”

“It's funny, though, Isaac's oldest son is playing guitar, Taylor's oldest son is playing keyboard and my oldest son just started playing drums,” he added.

“I mean, they’re around music all the time,” Taylor continued. “If somebody didn't pursue music, in between our kids, I'd be surprised. Performing is a great, amazing gift, and if you have it, you kinda have to do it. If you don't have it, you can't fabricate it. So, the question is really whether or not they have that need. We joke it's kinda like having an addiction that you turn into a job.

“Making music, whether it's in the studio or onstage, if it's there, then of course you want them to do whatever makes them happy,” he added. “That's really all you can hope for.”

Meet the group's younger brother, Mac, in the video below.