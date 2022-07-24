Tatiana Maslany Teases the 'Totally Different' Tone of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' (Exclusive)

Tatiana Maslany is ready to bring superheroes into the courtroom with her new series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law -- and she's looking forward to the Disney+ series' more "goofy" sense of fun.

Maslany spoke with ET's Matt Cohen at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 on Saturday and opened up about the forthcoming series -- in which she stars as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

"It's a real goof," she shared with a smile. "And what's super cool is seeing superhumans in the courtroom."

The nine-episode series follows Maslany's hero as she navigates "the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk," Disney and Marvel said in their press release about the series back in May.

For Maslany, one of the best aspects of the series is "seeing cameo appearances from Mark [Ruffalo] and Benedict Wong and Tim Roth, in this totally different tone."

"So they come in with their characters that have this legacy of all the movies they've been in, and all the stories they've told, but this one is a totally different world," she added.

Maslany also reflected on how much Ruffalo's performance as The Hulk in the MCU helped her navigate her own turn as She-Hulk.

"Mark taught me a lot. Not like he was instructive, but just watching him play that character, seeing him transform, seeing him work on the voice and all of that, was so exciting," she shared. "[However], my character has zero issue with turning into She-Hulk, she does it seamlessly, so it has none of the angst around it, except that she doesn't want to be a superhero."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Aug. 17 on Disney+.

