Target Deal Days Vs. Amazon Prime Day -- What to Know About Head to Head Sales Events

This year, Target will offer huge holiday deals early. The retail giant has announced multiple sale events for the holiday season, offering almost 1 million more deals than last year with savings extended from October to December.

First, Target's Deal Days will return on Oct. 13 and 14 -- rivaling Prime Day, which will take place on the same days. Deal Days will feature online deals on hundreds of thousands of products across categories including electronics, home, toys, beauty, apparel and more (this is more than double of what was offered last year). Select deals will be released early starting Oct. 5.

Second, Black Friday deals will be available for the entire month of November with weeklong discounts and online deals revealed every day starting Nov. 1. If you have a Target RedCard, use it to get 5% off your purchase.

Finally, Target is extending its Price Match Guarantee program beyond the 14 days. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, Target will price match and refund the difference of your Black Friday deal purchase if you find it for a lower price at Target. The retailer will also price match select competitors' prices within 14 days of purchase.

Be sure to check back as ET Style learns more about the best holiday savings for 2020.