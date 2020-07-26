Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Are Engaged -- See the Pic

Congrats to Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young! The couple are engaged after El Moussa proposed while celebrating their one-year anniversary over the weekend.

The pair announced the news on Instagram early Sunday morning, each sharing a photo of El Moussa's proposal at Descanso Beach Club on Catalina Island. The Flip or Flop star is dressed in a tux as he slides a ring onto Young's finger in the pic. The Selling Sunset star, wearing black dress, smiles from ear to ear.

"She said yes! #FlippingHerLastName @dukeimages," El Moussa captioned the pic on Instagram.

Young wrote on her page, "The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!! @dukeimages."

Well wishes quickly poured in for the couple. Young's Selling Sunset co-star, Amanza Smith, commented, "OMG!!!! I was soooo hoping this would happen during your amazing anniversary adventure! Congratulations babe! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 big hugs to you both!! Xoxoxo."

El Moussa, 38, confirmed his relationship with Young, 32, last August. The two moved in together in January. In a May interview with ET, Young said she would love to take the next step in her relationship with El Moussa -- but wasn't in any rush.

"We just have the best time together. He's my best friend in the whole world and I'm just really enjoying what we have right now. I don't feel like there's a rush," she shared. "And honestly, I want him to feel a hundred percent ready. He went through a very public divorce. He went through a really rough time, and I want him to do it when he feels ready. And like I said, I’m loving life and I'm loving every single day with him and the kids and I'm not in a rush. I mean, do I wanna be engaged? Of course, who doesn’t. But I'm not pushing him."

This will be the second marriage for El Moussa, who separated from ex-wife Christina in 2016. The pair share two children: daughter Taylor and son Brayden. She has since remarried, to TV personality Ant Anstead.

Young told ET in May that she and El Moussa committed to each other after just two dates. She said she was happy to be a "bonus mom" to his kids, and has a great relationship with his ex.

"I've never been a mom. I'm new to all this," Young explained. "But as a woman, I just kind of felt like, 'What would I want being in her situation?' So it felt only right for me -- that I'm gonna be living with the children, being around the children all the time -- that I would reach out to her. And we have a great relationship. We talk about the children and it's great. It's been such an amazing experience for me being this new 'bonus mom.'"

