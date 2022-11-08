Taraji P. Henson Calls Savage x Fenty Show a 'Revolution,' Praises Rihanna for Body Inclusivity (Exclusive)

Taraji P. Henson may already be an iconic actress, but getting the call to be one of the stars featured in Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show has her feeling like she's "finally arrived."

"I've been waiting for the call," Henson told ET, revealing that it was actually an email that came for her. "I was like, f**k yeah, I wanted the show. Like, who says no to Rihanna? Maybe she'll call me for the Super Bowl!"

The 52-year-old is one of several special stars to make appearances during the show, which includes Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke and many more.

Describing her outfit as "sexy in the front" and "savage in the back," the actress joked that she doesn't want to make viewers "pass out at home."

But aside from the fun that comes along with the project, Henson called the fashion show a "revolution," especially in a fashion world she said pushed the idea of one attractive body shape.

"For a long time, when you thought fashion, you thought [of] one body shape or type and I think what I love about Rihanna and her message] is that beauty is everywhere. Beauty is in all humans, all shapes [and] sizes, and representation is very important," Henson told ET. "So she’s nailing it on the head with that. Body positivity and just feeling confident in the skin that God gave you, the body God gave you."

Henson added that "for a long time" models in the fashion world "had to look a certain way" while that wasn't the reality for the average person. "So this inclusivity and this body positivity is just so important. And, you know, I deal with mental health a lot with my foundation and this is a revolution. This is a revelation."

"This is what you do when you have a platform. You open it up for everyone so that they could feel seen," the Peace of Mind host declared.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, the annual fashion show promises to challenge tradition and break boundaries with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music and more. The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Collection will also be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty on Nov. 9.

According to a press release, the new collection is "an homage to self-expression and personal empowerment," featuring disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions "that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending xperience for everyBODY." The collection offers bra sizes ranging up to 46DDD/42H and underwear, sleepwear and loungewear ranging from XS–4X/XS–XXXXL.

When it comes to her feelings on her outfit, Henson noted that she's "all about" fashion that is also comfortable, which was key for her appearance in the fashion show. "Even in this little number, I feel sexy and all the same time I’m comfortable. Because I can’t be sexy if I’m not comfortable -- it won’t show up on my face."

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 premieres on Prime Video on Nov. 9.