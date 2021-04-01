Tanya Roberts, Bond Girl & 'That 70's Show' Star, Dead at 65

Actress Tanya Roberts has died. Best known for her roles as a Bond girl and on That '70s Show, Roberts died Sunday after a brief hospitalization, ET has learned. She was 65.

According to Roberts rep, she passed away at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles and the cause of death was not due to COVID-19.

The actress reportedly took her dogs for a walk on Christmas Eve, and collapsed upon returning home, according to TMZ. She was put on a ventilator after being hospitalized, but never recovered. The outlet reports that the actress did not appear to be ill in the days leading up to her collapse.

Roberts -- born Victoria Leigh Blum -- began her career as a model before breaking into film with the 1975 horror flick Forced Entry.

After a series of TV pilots and a number of roles in fantasy films, she appeared in her most iconic role, playing Stacey Sutton in the 1985 James Bond film A View to a Kill, opposite Roger Moore in his last appearance as the iconic British spy.

She was also known for her recurring role as Midge Pinciotti on That '70s Show, and for her role as Julie Rogers on the fifth and final season of Charlie's Angels in 1980.