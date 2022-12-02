Takeoff's Death: Suspect Arrested and Charged With Murder, Police Say

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument over a "lucrative dice game."

"I can tell you Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed, he was an innocent bystander," HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow said.

Investigators determined through video surveillance, cellphone footage and other physical evidence that Mr. Clark fired the lethal shot, Sergeant Burrow said.

Mayor Sylvester Turner & Chief @TroyFinner provides an update in the fatal shooting of Kirsnick Khari Ball (Takeoff). https://t.co/0YAEbw91tR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 2, 2022

According to CBS News, Joshua was arrested on Wednesday and is facing a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon for allegedly having a handgun when the rapper was killed as gunfire erupted outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling following a private party.

"We believe Cameron Joshua has been appropriately charged in this case and we're continuing our investigation into the death of Takeoff," Matt Gilliam, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, told reporters in a brief statement after Wednesday's hearing.

Christopher Downey, Joshua's attorney, told reporters he has not seen anything to suggest his client fired a weapon or had anything to do with Takeoff's death.

"The bottom line is ... Cameron Joshua did not shoot Takeoff," Downey said.

When asked if Joshua knows who shot Takeoff, Downey said, "We will discuss that with the DA's office if we decide to. Right now, we're charged with offenses and we're not saying anything."

Houston police have said at least two people discharged firearms when Takeoff was killed. Takeoff's primary cause of death was listed as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm," according to an autopsy.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Earlier this month, Offset, Cardi B, Quavo and a slew of other celebrities were on hand at Takeoff's Celebration of Life at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Drake, Justin Bieber, Da Brat, Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Teyana Taylor and many more also attended.

In his official obit, Takeoff was remembered as "a most gentle soul, with a peace about him alongside a wise demeanor far beyond his years." The obit continued, "Endearing and impressive both on stage and in private life, Takeoff commanded respect wherever his path took him from musicians, family, industry and peers alike."

In closing, the obit read, "There are no words or sentiments conveyed that could aptly encompass the love so many had for him and the impact he made on this world. Takeoff would want the world to see the light in what he created and keep lifting each other up and supporting the creations people put into the world. He’s now up there with the stars he loved so much and remains in all our ethers on a daily basis living on through his music and the love he brought to so many."