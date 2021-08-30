'Survivor' Announces 18 New Castaways for Season 41's 'Bold New Era'

Survivor is gearing up for its 41st season in Fiji!

On Monday, CBS revealed the 18 new castaways that will compete on the next edition of the Emmy Award-winning series, which the network describes as "a bold new era."

"As the thrilling competition begins on the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined castaways will be divided into three tribes of six to face a faster, more intense and more dangerous season than ever before," a press release states. "The unpredictable, accelerated pace will test even the strongest super-fan, as supplies are minimal, reward challenges are scarce, and players find themselves faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or, just as easily, extinguish their torch."

Name: Brad Reese

Age: 50

Hometown: Shawnee, WY

Current Residence: Shawnee, WY

Occupation: Rancher

Name: Danny McCray

Age: 33

Hometown: Houston, TX

Current Residence: Frisco, TX

Occupation: Ex-NFL Player

Name: David Voce

Age: 35

Hometown: Highland, CA

Current Residence: Chicago, IL

Occupation: Neurosurgeon

Name: Deshawn Radden

Age: 26

Hometown: San Bernardino, CA

Current Residence: Miami, FL

Occupation: Medical Student

Name: Eric Abraham

Age: 51

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Current Residence: San Antonio, TX

Occupation: Cyber Security Analyst

Name: Erika Casupanan

Age: 32

Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ontario

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Communications Manager

Name: Evvie Jagoda

Age: 28

Hometown: Westchester, NY

Current Residence: Arlington, MA

Occupation: PHD student

Name: Genie Chen

Age: 46

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Residence: Portland, OR

Occupation: Grocery clerk

Name: Heather Aldret

Age: 52

Hometown: Charleston, SC

Current Residence: Charleston, SC

Occupation: Stay at Home Mom

Name: Jairus Robinson

Age: 20

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

Current Residence: Oklahoma City, OK

Occupation: College Student

Name: Liana Wallace

Age: 20

Hometown: Evanston, IL

Current Residence: Washington, DC

Occupation: College Student

Name: Naseer Muttalif

Age: 37

Hometown: Sri Lanka

Current Residence: Morgan Hill, CA

Occupation: Sales Manager

Name: Ricard Foyé

Age: 31

Hometown: Lynnwood, WA

Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, WA

Occupation: Flight Attendant

Name: Sara Wilson

Age: 24

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, CA

Current Residence: Boston, MA

Occupation: Healthcare Consultant

Name: Shantel Smith

Age: 34

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Current Residence: Washington, DC

Occupation: Pastor

Name: Sydney Segal

Age: 26

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Residence: Brooklyn, NY

Occupation: Law Student

Name: Tiffany Seely

Age: 47

Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, NY

Current Residence: Plainview, NY

Occupation: Teacher

Name: Xander Hastings

Age: 21

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

Current Residence: Chicago, IL

Occupation: App Developer

In anticipation of the all-new season, CBS also revealed that for the first time in series history, host Jeff Probst will take viewers inside the action and address the audience directly. The show is introducing a second screen "Game within the Game" interactive experience, designed just for junior fans.

Plus, expect some "exciting fresh elements" that will intensify the battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

"I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of Survivor," Probst says in a statement. "Survivor 41 features a really likable group of savvy Survivor players and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of Survivor!"

Survivor returns to CBS with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.