'Survivor' Alum Parvati Shallow Files for Divorce From John Fincher

Survivor winner Parvati Shallow is splitting from her husband, John Fincher. The fan-favorite competitor has filed for divorce from her husband and fellow Survivor alum. ET has reached out to Shallow's rep for comment.

According to court docs obtained by ET, Shallow filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Shallow -- who took home the $1 million grand prize in 2008 after winning Survivor: Micronesia - Fans vs. Favorites -- tied the knot with Fincher, who came in 9th in the Survivor: Samoa season, in July 2017. The pair welcomed their daughter, Alma, in July 2018.

According to the docs, Shallow cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce.

Shallow first competed in the reality competition series in 2006 during Survivor: Cook Islands, and came back to win two years later. In 2010, she competed in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, where she came in second place.

A full decade later, Shallow returned to the game for round four on the show's milestone 40th season, Winners at War, in 2020.

Shallow spoke with ET at the time, and opened up about leaving her family for a long stretch to play the game, and how motherhood had changed her mindset and her strategy.

"I have changed a lot from 10 years ago, and being a mom has been the biggest transformation of my life," she shared. "There was a vulnerability to me this time, coming back out there, that I hadn't had before. There was an emotionality that was uncontrollable."

"Even before the game started, when we were in pregame and doing press, if someone asked me about my baby, I would break out into tears," she added. "So, I was really at a place in my life that I wasn't able to separate that and put a wall up or a shield up around that vulnerability like I have been able to do in the past. That was really the difference for me."