'Supernatural' Sets Return Date for Final Episodes

Carry on my wayward son... Supernatural finally has a return date for the final seven episodes of its 15th season, with The CW setting Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT as the official kick-off for the series' farewell to Sam and Dean Winchester.

The series will air its swan song on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following a one-hour special celebrating the long-running drama, Supernatural: The Long Way Home, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The news on Monday comes after The CW shared in May its plans to air the last remaining episodes this fall, barring any significant coronavirus-related setbacks.

Led by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Supernatural stopped airing original episodes on March 23, soon after the coronavirus pandemic shut down film and TV productions worldwide. Five of the remaining episodes in the final season were already filmed, but the plan was to have Padalecki, Ackles and the cast return to Vancouver in late summer or early fall to finish out the final two episodes.

"We already have five episodes in the can of Supernatural. Jared and Jensen will go back, as soon as we're able to, to finish the final two episodes," The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz confirmed in May.

"We hope that they will be able to start shooting late summer, early fall. If not, we will become very flexible and rearrange our fall schedule," he said, adding that The CW, Warner Bros. Television and the cast all have desires to end Supernatural the way it was meant to. "All want to end 15 years the right way. It is important that these two episodes they will be shooting, will be done the way we want. We are very much attached to this."

The CW's outgoing drama was originally slated to sign off in May before COVID-19 delayed plans.

Both Padalecki and Ackles have already booked post-Supernatural gigs. The former will transition as the lead of The CW's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, Walker, while earlier on Monday, Ackles announced he would be reuniting with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke on season 3 of The Boys.

In May 2019, ET spoke with Padalecki and Ackles at The CW's upfront presentation in New York, where they shared their thoughts on the show coming to an end, admitting they aren't looking forward to saying goodbye to the Winchester brothers.

"We don't know [the ending] yet," Padalecki said last year. "I think, to a certain degree, the fandom won't be happy with any ending. Nor will we, to a certain degree. I don't think any of us want to see this show go."

"I don't think we'll ever say goodbye to these characters," Ackles stated. "I mean, really, living with them for 15 years… is only the start… I think it was Stallone that said that 'to the greatest imaginary friend I've ever had' talking about Rocky Balboa and I kinda feel the same way. These guys will live with us forever."

