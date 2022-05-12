'Supernatural' Prequel Ordered to Series at The CW

Supernatural lives on! The CW has officially greenlit the prequel, The Winchesters, to series for the upcoming 2022-23 television season, it was announced Thursday.

Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel, serve as executive producers on the project, which shifts the focus to Sam and Dean's parents, John and Mary.

Narrated by and told through the perspective of Dean (Ackles), the one-hour drama tells the untold love story of how John (Drake Rodger) met Mary (Meg Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

Robbie Thompson is a writer and executive producer alongside Jensen and Danneel Ackles, while Glen Winter directs the pilot.

Joining The CW schedule this fall is Ackles' former Supernatural co-star, Jared Padalecki's Walker prequel, Walker: Independence.

The origin story, executive produced by Padalecki, will be set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

Gotham Knights, based on the characters from the DC Comics, was also formerly given a series order Thursday.

The series picks up in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, as his rebellious adopted son (Oscar Morgan) forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

They join the previously renewed All American, All American: Homecoming, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois and Walker, as well as unscripted series Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion and World's Funniest Animals.