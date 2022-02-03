'Supernatural' Prequel Moves One Step Closer to Reality at The CW

Sam and Dean Winchester's story may be over, but The CW is hoping to keep the Supernatural franchise alive with a new potential series.

The network announced Thursday that it has officially given the greenlight for a pilot to The Winchesters, a one-hour prequel to the flagship drama that lasted 15 seasons. Narrated by and told through the perspective of Jensen Ackles' Dean, the proposed series tells the story of the Winchester boys' parents, John and Mary.

The Winchesters, which will be executive produced by Ackles and his wife, Danneel, is being billed as an "epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world." Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith played the respective characters on Supernatural.

It's a promising step forward for the Supernatural prequel, which was officially put into development at The CW last June.

Additionally, The CW gave a pilot order for Jared Padalecki's Walker spinoff, also a prequel, titled Walker: Independence. He will be an executive producer if the project moves forward to series.

Set in the 1800s, the potential series follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

And in keeping with the DC tradition, Gotham Knights -- which is based on the characters from the DC Comics -- was also given a pilot greenlight Thursday. The Latinx-based adaptation of Zorro earned a pickup of six additional scripts.

