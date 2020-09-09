'Supermarket Sweep': First Look at Leslie Jones Hosting the ABC Reboot (Exclusive)

On your carts, get set, and go check out your first look at the return of Supermarket Sweep hosted by Leslie Jones.! ET can exclusively debut the poster for the beloved game show, which is getting the reboot treatment at ABC.

Hosted and executive produced by the Emmy-nominated actress and former Saturday Night Live star, Supermarket Sweep is a wildly addictive series following three teams of two as they put their pop culture knowledge and grocery shopping skills to the ultimate test in order to sweep the competition and take home cash prizes.

ABC

When the reboot was first announced, Jones revealed that she tried out for the show years ago. “And after getting turned away, I knew I’d have to take matters into my own hands. Being able to bring the iconic game show back to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story!” she shared at the time.

Not only is she fulfilling her dream of being on the series, which first debuted on ABC in 1965 and went on to become a global sensation with versions in the 1990s and early 2000s, Jones is now taking over for longtime host David Ruprecht, who has seen it all.

“One of the reasons I think we’ve been around so long is it appeals to everybody. Everybody spends time in a supermarket,” he said while ET was on the set of Supermarket Sweep’s 1,000th episode. “So, it’s kind of everybody’s fantasy to run through a market, grab whatever they want and not have to pay for it. It’s a great idea.”

In addition to the poster, ABC shared a brief look at the contestants in action, as they make their way up and down the aisles trying to grab as many groceries as possible. “You can shop around, but it doesn’t get any more fun than this,” Jones teased in the clip.

Until the series debuts in October, just remember, “the next time you’re at the checkout stand and you hear the beep, think of all the fun you could have on Supermarket Sweep!”

Supermarket Sweep premieres Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.