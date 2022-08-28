'Summer House’s Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Are Engaged

Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carle Radke are engaged! ET can confirm that the couple got engaged on Saturday.

According to People, Radke popped the question to Hubbard on Southhampton’s Dune Beach. The proposal was private, and captured by Bravo cameras, and will be shown to viewers during season 7 of Summer House.

The outlet shares that Radke was able to pull off the surprise after convincing Hubbard that they were going to meet with friends for a bonfire and had to arrive early to set up. In place of the bonfire, an intimate picnic was set up for the couple’s special moment. Following the engagement, the couple celebrated with family and friends.

On the walk from the boardwalk to the beach, signs read “7 Years” and were adored with the lyrics to Lee Brice’s “Rumors” as a symbol of their relationship. Radke popped the question with a 3.5 carat ring that was designed by Nicole Rose.

The couple told the publication about their engagement. "As we got there, I told her, 'We haven't had time to have alone time this summer, and I wanted to do something special,'" Radke told People.

"And I had the ring in a beach bag that she was carrying that I snuck in there. And she turned her back, and I figured, 'This is my chance' and I grabbed the ring, got down on one knee, and I turned her around and told her I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her, how happy I was, and that our love story was just beginning."

Hubbard added, "He said, 'Will you marry me?' and I said, 'A thousand times, yes!'" "And he said, 'Hold on, let me get the ring' and I was like, 'I don't care! When should we get married? Now? I'm ready!'"

The pair have been on the series since its premiere in 2017. However, they remained friends until they decided to take their relationship to the next level in October. In January, the confirmed their romance with the world.

In June, the couple confirmed to ET that they were moving in with each other and we're "excited" to take that next step.