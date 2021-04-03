'Suits' Writer Speaks Out Against Meghan Markle Bullying Accusations

Suits writer Jon Cowan is coming to Meghan Markle's defense. Cowan spoke out on Twitter on Wednesday to describe his experience working with Meghan on the series, amid new claims that Meghan bullied her royal aides and made them cry. A spokesperson for Meghan and Prince Harry has denied the allegations in a statement to ET.

An article published by The Times earlier this week reported a bullying complaint was filed against the Duchess of Sussex by a royal staffer in 2018. The complaint allegedly claimed Meghan "drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member."

One of the many fan reactions on Twitter included a user commenting on the possibility that both the palace and Meghan were in the wrong. That's when Cowan spoke out.

"It's also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world," he said. "Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."

Meghan's longtime friend Janina Gavankar, who attended her and Harry's wedding, also spoke out on Twitter.

"I have known Meghan for 17 years. Here’s what she is: kind, strong, open. Here’s what she’s not: 'a bully,'" Gavankar said. "ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief.

The truth shall set you free."

I have known Meghan for 17 years.

Here’s what she is: kind, strong, open. Here’s what she’s not: “a bully”.

ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief.

Another of Meghan's close friends, Lindsay Roth, posted on Instagram.

"Meg’s M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues," she wrote, in part.

In a statement on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said, "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article."

"Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned," the statement continued. "The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry meanwhile called the allegation a "calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation."

"It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years," the statement read. "The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

Meghan and Harry are expected to share more details behind their royal exit during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, airing on CBS on Sunday.