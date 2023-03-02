'Succession' Debuts Final Trailer for Season 4, Showing the Roy Family at War

Ahead of its anticipated return on Sunday, March 26, HBO has debuted the final trailer for Succession season 4. The latest, extended look at the upcoming episodes, which will be the last for the Emmy-winning drama, shows the Roy family at war as the fight for power and control continues.

"Why does everyone ask how I'm feeling? I got done a huge deal. I got the election. I got ATN. I got plenty on my plate," patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) says in the trailer, before his nephew, Greg (Nicholas Braun), likens his stalking around the office like "if Santa Claus was a hitman."

The trailer then shows Logan's estranged grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck), all on the outskirts after a failed attempt at a coup in order to take over Waystar Royco at the end of season 3.

"We were cut out behind our backs," Kendall says, before proposing that the siblings team up with a number of outsiders (and growing list of enemies) that Logan has either crossed paths or double-crossed before. "We partner up with Sandi and Stewi, with Pierce." (Of course, those being characters played by Hope Davis, Arian Moayed and Cherry Jones, all of whom are returning for the final season.)

"Let's blow it up," Kendall says later, before he and his siblings are prevented from using the company's helicopter by their father, who continues to be one step ahead of them.

As previously reported by ET, season 4 will see Logan moving ever closer to selling Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) while angst and division among the Roy family continues to ramp up. As a result, a power struggle ensues as they take stock in what remains of their cultural and political clout.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession also stars Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Domińczyk, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield and Jeannie Berlin as well as Justin Kirk and Stephen Root.

New additions to the cast include Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, while Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Ashley Zukerman, Larry Pine, Mark-Linn Baker and Pip Torrens are all set to return.

HBO