Storm Reid Talks College Roommate Natalia Bryant and the Mystery of 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Exclusive)

Hitting the red carpet at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards and rooming with Natalia Bryant at school? All in a day's work for Storm Reid.

Dressed in a lemon yellow feathered LaPointe outfit, the Euphoria star could not be missed on the carpet as she stepped out to attend the annual ceremony on Thursday in celebration of Black women.

"I feel like erasure is still a big thing in the world and especially in Hollywood with women and furthermore with Black women," she told ET's Matt Cohen. "So to have an event that represents us, celebrates us and I get to be on a red carpet and sit in a room full of Black women who have paved a way for me and have made it possible for me to stand right here, that's incredible, so I'm just so glad and so thankful to be here."

When she's not on the red carpet, Reid can be found on-screen playing Gia Bennett, Rue's younger sister on Euphoria. While the explosive second season recently ended, a third is on the way -- but that's all Reid knows about it.

"They won't tell me a single thing. They're keeping it close to the vest," she told Cohen. "I hope it's good. My hopes for season 3 is some hope, some light, some reconciliation with everything that happened, but [creator] Sam [Levinson] is brilliant and creative, so I'm sure it’ll be great."

In the meantime, there's also school. The teenager is currently enrolled at University of Southern California and her roommate is none other than Natalia Bryant, the late Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"We've been rooming together for the first year and it's been amazing," Reid said. "We're going to room together sophomore year, so it's been exciting."

"That's my homie," she added. "That's my homie for real."