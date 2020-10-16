Stevie Nicks Says 'There Would Have Been No Fleetwood Mac' Had She Not Had an Abortion

Stevie Nicks is opening up about why she decided to terminate a pregnancy in 1979.

While talking about politics and her "generation's fight" for abortion rights in a candid new interview with The Guardian, the 72-year-old singer says "there would have been no Fleetwood Mac" if she "had not had that abortion." At the time, the band was at the height of their fame and Nicks was dating the Eagles singer Don Henley.

"There's just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly," Nicks says. "And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs … I would have had to walk away."

"And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people's hearts and make people so happy," she continues. "And I thought, 'You know what? That's really important. There's not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers.' That was my world's mission."

Now, Nicks is currently single, but tells the outlet she wouldn't be opposed to falling in love if it magically comes into her life organically.

"I'm not going out with anyone. And I haven't gone out with anyone in a long, long time," she shares. "But I will say, I am always a romantic and I'm never averse to the fact that it is possible that you might turn a street corner and walk into somebody that just catches your eye, because it's happened to me a million times."

"So, could I fall in love and run away with somebody at 72 years old? Yeah," she adds. "It's probably not gonna happen, but it's possible."

