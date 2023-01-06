Steven Spielberg Gushes Over His Working Relationship with Michelle Williams (Exclusive)

A match made in movie heaven! Steven Spielberg has nothing but love and praise for getting to work with Michelle Williams in his latest acclaimed project, The Fabelmans.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with the filmmaker and the acclaimed actress on the red carpet at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday, and they reflected on their working relationship while creating the very personal project.

When asked if there was anyone he'd like to work with again from throughout his long career, Spielberg's choice was immediate and full of love.

"I would work with Michelle again," Spielberg said. "We had an amazing working relationship on the film."

"It happened very quickly," he added. "I mean, between finishing the script and casting the film, it was very, very fast. And I remember, when I sent the script, Michelle read it like in an hour... [then] we zoomed for the first time about The Fabelmans and then we just took off to the races and it was all came together very quickly."

The film is a semi-autobiographical retelling of Spielberg's own life, with Paul Dano in the role of the family patriarch, and Williams playing a role based on Spielberg's mom.

"It's a little reflective of a lot of experiences, but also in the memory of my mom and dad. Which Paul and Michelle did so amazingly well in bringing them back, you know, not just to me but to people who watched the film," Spielberg shared. "It was an honor to be able to tell the story."

"To be able to honor these two people that he loved so much and that like made him the man that he is, that's really so exciting," Williams added. "Especially on a night like tonight."